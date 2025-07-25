EBRD to finance Kyrgyzstan’s new power transmission line with sovereign loan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 25. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide a sovereign loan to Kyrgyzstan to support the construction of a major electricity transmission line, Trend reports via the EBRD

The loan will be on-lent to the Joint-Stock Company National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan (NEGK) to finance the construction of a 53-kilometer 500 kV overhead transmission line (OHTL). The new line will run between the existing Kemin substation in the Chuy region and a new substation, “Balykchy SS,” located 6.4 kilometers outside Balykchy city in the Issyk-Kul region.

NEGK, the country’s transmission and distribution system operator, owns and operates more than 10,000 kilometers of power transmission lines with voltages of 110 kV and above, along with 190 substations at primary voltages of 500, 220, or 110 kV.

The company is 98.63 percent state-owned, with 65.3 percent held by the Ministry of Energy and 33.33 percent by the Ministry of Finance. The remaining 1.37 percent is owned by minority shareholders.

The primary objective of the project is to facilitate the integration of approximately 1 GW of renewable energy currently under development into the national power grid.

The EBRD has been operating in Kyrgyzstan since 1992 and has invested nearly 1.1 billion euros across 269 projects, mainly in sustainable infrastructure and private sector development.