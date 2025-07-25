Azerbaijan's insurance market shows growth in 6M2025
Azerbaijan’s insurance market grew steadily in the first half of the year, with premiums collected reaching over 817 million manat. Insurance payouts also rose significantly, totaling around 432 million manat, up more than 21 percent from the same period last year.
