Uzbekistan forecasts Zangezur corridor's boosting regional logistics

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 25.​ The opening of the Zangezur corridor will benefit all countries in the region, an analytical report prepared by the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan together with partners said, Trend reports.

According to the report, the launch of the Zangezur corridor, a 43-kilometer railway section that will connect the main territory of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, can be an urgent measure to relieve the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route.

"The positive effect will affect the countries participating in the Asia-Europe transport and logistics chain, will facilitate the access of Asian countries to the European market via land routes and will lead to the expansion of the region's logistics capabilities and an increase in external demand for transit services," the report also said.

In the currently functioning Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, freight trains have to travel 250 km through Georgia, while the route along the Zangezur corridor is much shorter.

By extending the railway line to the border village of Aghband, the total distance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye will be reduced by 343 kilometers. This will save time and money when transporting goods, and will also reduce travel time by one day compared to the current route through Georgia.

At the same time, the report emphasized that the functioning of the Zangezur corridor will not reduce the importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars line. Both routes will complement each other and create additional opportunities for the development of regional logistics.

