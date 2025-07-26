Turkmenistan, India explore new avenues for trade and economic cooperation
Photo: Indian Minister of Commerce official social media
Turkmenistan and India are strengthening bilateral economic ties through high-level meetings focused on boosting trade, investment, and technological cooperation. Discussions also emphasized collaboration in agriculture, food security, vocational training, and expanding opportunities for exporters.
