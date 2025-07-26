Turkmenistan expands export portfolio with cotton yarn and float glass deals

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 26. Turkmen entrepreneurs have intensified their trade activity with new contracts on both domestic and international markets.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan shows that two major deals were concluded, totaling $11.06 million and $325,445.60, respectively.

On the foreign market, Turkmen businessmen reached an agreement with partners from Kyrgyzstan for the supply of cotton yarn. Meanwhile, within the domestic market, a contract was signed with the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan for the delivery of float glass.

The volume and scale of transactions indicate a steady increase in the participation of the Turkmen private sector in trade transactions both domestically and abroad.