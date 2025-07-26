EIB supports Greece’s startup in scaling AI-driven dood delivery
Photo: EIB
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is injecting 20 million euros into STIQ, a Greek foodtech startup revolutionizing food delivery with AI-powered cloud kitchen technology. Backed by the InvestEU programme, the funding will boost STIQ’s R&D, digital innovation, and expansion into new EU markets, positioning the company as a leader in sustainable and scalable food operations across Europe.
