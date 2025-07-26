Turkmenistan fast-tracks its ascent in Middle Corridor network

Photo: World Bank

The Middle Corridor is becoming a critical route for trade between Central Asia and Europe, with Turkmenistan playing a key transit role. Freight and container volumes are rising sharply, and countries are expanding their infrastructure to meet growing demand. However, logistical and regulatory hurdles remain.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register