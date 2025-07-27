Kyrgyzstan sees strong economic growth driven by industry and services
Kyrgyzstan's economy showed robust growth in the first half of 2025, supported by gains in industrial production, construction, and key service sectors such as trade, healthcare, and hospitality.
