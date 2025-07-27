Azerbaijan sees rise in consumer loan rates across key sectors

At the end of June, the average interest rate on consumer loans issued via credit cards reached 25 percent, marking a two-point increase year-on-year, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. Rates also rose across other categories, with non-bank credit institutions (NBCIs) offering the highest average rate at 35 percent.

