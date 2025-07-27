Azerbaijan gauges medium business loan growth for June 2025
As of late June 2025, loans granted to medium-sized enterprises in Azerbaijan totaled 1.93 billion manat ($1.15 billion). This amount increased by 11.4 million manat ($6.8 million), or 0.6 percent, compared to late May.
