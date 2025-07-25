Kazakhstan’s freight transport skyrockets, outpacing EAEU peers in early 2025
Photo: Eurasian Economic Commission
Kazakhstan secured the leading position in freight transportation within the Eurasian Economic Union during early 2025, showing significant growth. Other member countries also experienced increases, though at a slower pace. Overall, the union saw a modest rise in both freight and passenger transportation, with several nations reporting notable improvements in passenger turnover.
