Over 60 victims, including those injured, displaced, and held captive by Armenian armed forces, testify in court (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. On July 24, an open court hearing continued in the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others. They stand accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes - including the preparation and conduct of aggressive war - genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, the forcible seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses stemming from Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The hearing, held at the Baku Military Court under the presidency of Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with Judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (Reserve Judge Gunel Samadova), ensured that each defendant was provided with an interpreter in their preferred language and defense counsel.

The session was attended by the accused, their legal representatives, several victims, their legal successors or representatives, and state prosecutors.

Judge Zeynal Aghayev introduced the members of the judicial panel, prosecutors, interpreters, and others to victims participating for the first time, explaining their rights and obligations under the law.

Victim Ahad Aliyev testified that on January 3, 1990, he was taken hostage in Akhullu village, the Khojavend district, and endured beatings and humiliation for six days, as confirmed in response to Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev.

Bahman Maharramov recounted being captured on September 6, 1991, in Hasanabad village between the city of Khankendi and the Khojaly district, alongside Huseyn Novruzov and Shahin Huseynov. He faced torture during captivity but escaped after 85 days, as stated in response to prosecutor Tarana Mammadova.

Safar Aliyev, Firdovsi Guliyev, and Aydin Verdiyev reported injuries from mine explosions in Jojug Marjanli village and Aghdam.

Natig Mamedov was injured on November 29, 2021, in Mehdili village, the Jabrayil district, when a mine exploded under a truck he was driving for “Mirakl Dent” LLC.

Shamistan Bayramov was wounded on September 27, 2020, during the 44-day war when a shell hit his yard in the Aghjabadi district.

Faig Abishov sustained injuries from a mine explosion on January 21, 2024, while visiting the area where his brother, a martyr of the Patriotic War, was killed.

Irshad Guliyev was injured in a mine explosion in Abdal village, Aghdam, on September 24, 2023.

Yunis Ismayilov, answering Nasir Bayramov, head of the Prosecutor General’s Department for Public Prosecution, lost his right leg to a mine explosion in Aghdara on September 7, 2023, while performing combat duties. Ruhin Novruzov, injured in the same incident, corroborated his account.

Shahbaz Huseynov was taken hostage in Khojavend on January 10, 1990, and was tortured in Khankendi before escaping on January 24, as confirmed to prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev.

Azer Guliyev, responding to prosecutor Fuad Musayev, described being shot seven times and taken hostage during the 1993 occupation of Kalbajar. His infant sister went missing, and her fate remains unknown after 33 years.

Murad Sultanov was captured with his brother’s infant daughter in February 1991 while traveling from Aghdam to Khojavend. He endured torture and was released after three days.

Rashad Guliyev was injured on September 20, 2023, during an anti-terror operation due to a shell explosion by Armenian forces and illegal armed groups.

Rahim Abishov was taken hostage in Tartar on December 22, 1991, and tortured.

Aykhan Mamedov was injured in a mine explosion in Aghdam on February 4, 2021, alongside five others.

Majid Adigozalov was taken hostage near Binedarasi village, Khojavend, on May 19, 1990, enduring severe beatings that caused memory issues.

Vagif Aliyev was captured in Aghdam on July 29, 1993, tortured, and released on August 23.

Elmaddin Mirzayev and Babek Abdunov reported injuries from mine explosions planted by Armenian armed forces.

Fazila Hajiyeva, Baloghlan Salmanov, Azer Musayev, Samiyaddin Asgarov, Ziyad Jafarov, and Rafiq Guliyev testified to being taken hostage by Armenian forces at various times, enduring beatings and torture.

Gabil Suleymanov, Farhad Farhadov, Altay Abdullayev, Arastun Karimov, Rizvan Asadov, Rafig Pashayev, and Mehman Bayramov recounted being captured as prisoners of war at different periods, subjected to beatings and torture.

Malik Isfandiyarov, Elgiz Garayev, Eshgin Allahyarov, Taghi Adigozalov, Rahbar Mammadov, Vagif Huseynov, Ilham Abdullayev, Parvin Orujov, Gabil Yusifov, Oruj Huseynov, Samir Sadigov, Samir Amirov, and Ismayil Poladov were injured at various times due to provocations by Armenian armed forces.

Makhrug Mammadova (September 27, 2020) and Bakhtiyar Ibrahimov (during the April 2016 clashes) reported damage to their homes from shelling by Armenian forces.

Ikhtiyar Rahimov stated that during the April 2016 clashes, a shell struck his home in Aghdam, causing damage. His daughter, traumatized by the incident, became paralyzed and is still undergoing treatment.

Mirmovsum Eynalov was injured twice during the 44-day war in 2020.

Bakhtiyar Naghiyev was captured in 1994 while injured and held in Shusha for 1 year and 10 months, enduring torture and forced labor. He escaped from captivity with other Azerbaijanis while working at the Shusha auto base.

Dilshad Guliyeva, Arif Guliyev, Ulfat Abbasov, Gullar Huseynova, Mahammad Valiyev, Bahar Sultanova, Alakbar Mammadov, Adil Mamishov, Zohrab Teymurov, Akbar Akbarov, and Zibar Ibrahimova testified to suffering various forms of harm due to Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan at different times.

The victims also responded to questions from the defendants, their defense lawyers, and the victims’ representatives.

The court proceedings are set to continue on July 25.

Fifteen defendants of Armenian origin are accused in the criminal case concerning numerous crimes committed during the aggressive war waged by the Armenian state—including the aforementioned criminal association—on the territory of Azerbaijan, in violation of domestic and international legal norms. These crimes were committed for the purpose of military aggression against Azerbaijan and were carried out under the direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, officials of its state institutions, its armed forces, and illegal armed formations, through their written and verbal orders, instructions, and guidelines; material, technical, and personnel support; centralized management; as well as under strict control and under the leadership and direct or indirect participation of Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Musheghi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan, and others.

The following individuals—Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, and Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan—are being charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Article 100 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression); Article 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection); Article 103 (genocide); Article 105 (extermination of the population); Article 106 (enslavement); Article 107 (deportation or forced displacement of population); Article 109 (persecution); Article 110 (enforced disappearance of persons); Article 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law); Article 113 (torture); Article 114 (mercenary service); Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare); Article 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict); Article 118 (military robbery); Article 120 (intentional murder); Article 192 (illegal entrepreneurship); Article 214 (terrorism); Article 214-1 (financing terrorism); Article 218 (creation of a criminal organization); Article 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and devices); Article 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security); Article 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure); Article 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state); Article 279 (creation of armed groups not provided for by law); and other articles.