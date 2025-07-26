Eni raises 2025 cash flow outlook, maintains dividend and buyback plans
Eni has revised upward its cash generation forecast for the 2025 fiscal year, signaling resilience in the face of weaker commodity prices and a softer U.S. dollar.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy