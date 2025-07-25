Kazakhstan posts surge in freight car and locomotive production in 1H2025
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Kazakhstan significantly boosted railway rolling stock production in the first half of 2025, producing 1,755 freight cars - 3.8 times more than the same period last year - along with increased output of diesel locomotives and passenger cars. This growth stems from a large-scale fleet renewal and infrastructure development program. In 2024, Kazakhstan produced 124 locomotives and 2,565 cars, reducing import dependence.
