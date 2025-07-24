President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Russian President

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has expressed condolences to President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, over the crash of the passenger plane An-24 in the Amur region, Trend reports.

''Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I am deeply saddened by the news of numerous casualties resulting from the crash of the An-24 passenger plane in the Amur region.

In light of this tragedy, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of the victims, on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan,'' the letter reads.