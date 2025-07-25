Welfare spending growth in Montenegro trails GDP rise

In 2023, Montenegro significantly increased its budget for social protection benefits, allocating over 1.26 billion euros—a 14.5 percent rise compared to the previous year. This growth reflects expanded support across key areas such as old age, health care, family, and disability, amid ongoing economic shifts and social needs. Despite the rise in expenditures, social protection spending as a share of GDP slightly declined, highlighting the complex balance between welfare provision and economic growth.

