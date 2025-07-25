Turkmenistan expands global sales of LPG, fertilizers and industrial salt
A wide range of liquefied petroleum gas, urea fertilizers, and salt for industrial use have been presented for export by Turkmenistan’s national producers. These commodities, listed on the State Commodity Exchange, are supplied by enterprises such as Turkmengaz and Turkmenhimiya.
