Azerbaijan augments number of payment cards in June 2025
The number of payment cards in circulation in Azerbaijan rose to 20.6 million by the end of June 2025, up by 181,000 from the previous month. This marks a 14.1 percent increase year-on-year, driven mainly by growth in debit cards. The rise in card usage boosted cashless payments, which reached 8.4 billion manat ($4.97 billion) in June.
