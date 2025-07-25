Azerbaijan augments number of payment cards in June 2025

Photo: Artificial Intelligence

The number of payment cards in circulation in Azerbaijan rose to 20.6 million by the end of June 2025, up by 181,000 from the previous month. This marks a 14.1 percent increase year-on-year, driven mainly by growth in debit cards. The rise in card usage boosted cashless payments, which reached 8.4 billion manat ($4.97 billion) in June.

