Latvia holds oath ceremony for newly trained reservists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. In Latvia, a solemn oath-taking ceremony will take place at the National Armed Forces Infantry School in Alūksne for 158 reservists who voluntarily completed the reservist military training course, Trend reports.

The ceremony will be attended by Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of Defense Liene Gātere, Commander of the Training and Doctrine Command Colonel Māris Utināns, and other representatives of the National Armed Forces. In cooperation with the 2nd Vidzeme Brigade of the National Guard, guests will have the opportunity to view military equipment, weapons, medical gear, and individual soldier kits.

The reservist military training course lasted 21 days. During the course, reservists acquired basic knowledge of weapons training, map and compass navigation, first aid, field combat skills, and several other military training subjects.

After taking the oath, they will receive a reserve soldier’s ID card, a certificate of successful course completion, and will be enlisted in the National Armed Forces reserve.

The knowledge and skills gained form the foundation for future readiness in national defence — reserve soldiers participate in mandatory military skill refreshment courses every four years. In the meantime, they may also be called up for inspection exercises, for which timely notice is given.

Both women and men can apply for reservist training — Latvian citizens aged 18 to 60 who are not subject to national defence service, have at least a basic education, and possess an intermediate-level (B1) proficiency in the state language.