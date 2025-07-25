Kazakhstan-China border’s Khorgos checkpoint posts strong trade growth in 1H2025

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

In the first half of 2025, the Khorgos checkpoint on the Kazakhstan - China border saw a 4.3 percent increase in cargo volume, reaching 22.2 million tons. It became the top checkpoint in China’s Xinjiang region by cargo flow, driven by enhanced logistics and strong rail-road cooperation with Kazakhstan.

