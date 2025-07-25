Kazakhstan's Tokayev to visit Türkiye for strategic talks with Erdoğan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 25. On July 29, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Türkiye at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Trend reports, citing the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

“During the visit to Ankara, the presidents will hold talks aimed at further strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye,” the statement reads.



The presidents will also hold the fifth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.



As of the first quarter of 2025, Türkiye accounts for approximately 5.1 percent of Kazakhstan’s exports and 2.7 percent of its imports, with the country’s total trade turnover amounting to $29.3 billion (exports – $16.4 billion, imports – $12.9 billion). Kazakhstan and Türkiye have set a goal to increase mutual trade turnover to $15 billion by the end of 2025 as part of their strategic cooperation.