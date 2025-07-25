Azerbaijan and Georgia set sights on deepening cooperation prospects

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25.​ Cooperation development prospects between Azerbaijan and Georgia have been discussed during a meeting of Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov with Georgian Minister of Education, Science and Youth Givi Mikanadze, the statement of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said, Trend reports.

The meeting noted that Azerbaijani-Georgian relations are developing successfully based on the principles of good neighborliness and strategic partnership.

The importance of the Azerbaijan-Georgia Youth Forum to be held in Baku within the framework of Mikanadze's visit was emphasized.

Touching upon humanitarian relations between the countries, the results of cooperation in the fields of youth and education were highly appreciated, and the prospects for the development of this cooperation were discussed.

