Turkmenistan exchange strengthens textile trade with Armenian entrepreneurs
On July 24, Armenian entrepreneurs purchased jacquard terry goods, flannel, and cretonne fabrics during trading on the Turkmen Commodity Exchange.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy