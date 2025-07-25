Blaze Petroleum to build Caspian region’s first low-emission oil refinery

Blaze Petroleum Azerbaijan is preparing a new, green oil refinery with 40% lower CO2 emissions – a flagship project for the Caspian energy transition.

The oil trading company Blaze Petroleum Azerbaijan is preparing a landmark project in the oil and gas industry: the development of a low-emission, eco-friendly oil refinery - the first of its kind in the Caspian region. The project seeks to redefine how crude oil refining is done by combining energy efficiency, sustainability, and cutting-edge technology.

At a time of global energy transformation, Blaze Petroleum is evaluating a bold step toward constructing a new, green oil refinery in Azerbaijan that integrates traditional crude oil processing with advanced environmental standards.

Instead of following outdated refinery models, the company embraces a low-carbon design, transparent operations, and sustainable practices. The refinery is expected to serve not only as a local flagship project but as a global benchmark for responsible oil production in resource-rich regions.

As a long-term refinery investment in the Caspian region, the project will also support Azerbaijan’s role as a forward-looking energy hub, bridging Europe and Asia.

Lower Emissions - Smarter Technology With a targeted CO₂ reduction of up to 40%, Blaze Petroleum’s refinery leverages next-generation filtration systems, heat recovery units, closed-loop water systems, and AI-powered control

processes. The company’s green refinery model places a strong focus on minimizing air pollutants, recycling industrial process water, and reintegrating surplus energy into the operational cycle.

“We are proving that industrial efficiency and environmental responsibility go hand in hand,” says

Nazim Abdullayev, Managing Director of Blaze Petroleum Azerbaijan.

This initiative aligns with global energy transition goals and aims to position Azerbaijan as a

regional leader in sustainable oil refining.

Sustainable Jobs & Knowledge Transfer in the Energy Sector

Beyond technology, the refinery project delivers significant social and economic value. It will generate both direct and indirect employment opportunities across engineering, logistics, safety,

and operations.

In collaboration with local universities and vocational institutes, Blaze Petroleum will also invest in

training programs focused on environmental engineering, process automation, and refinery innovation - nurturing a new generation of experts in clean energy and refining technologies.

This planned refinery is expected to be more than an energy facility - it will be a center of Industrial innovation and sustainability in the Caspian oil economy.

About Blaze Petroleum Azerbaijan:

Blaze Petroleum Azerbaijan is a forward-looking energy company focused on oil trading, refinery development, and low-emission technologies. With a commitment to innovation and responsibility, the company aims to transform how energy is processed, distributed, and perceived in the 21st century.

📍 Project location: Baku region, Azerbaijan

🌐 Website: www.blaze-petroleum.com

📩 Contact: [email protected]