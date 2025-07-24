SOFAZ boosts share of investment-grade bonds in portfolio for Jun. 2025

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has significantly increased its investments in bonds rated “AA,” “A,” and “BBB,” while reducing its holdings in top-rated “AAA” instruments. The Fund also adjusted its maturity structure, with a larger share now allocated to bonds with durations of one to three years and over five years compared to the previous year.

