Azerbaijan augments life insurance collections and payouts in 1H2025
Life insurance collections in Azerbaijan saw strong growth in the first half of 2025. The premiums totaled 421.8 million manat ($248.86 million), up 17.9 percent year-on-year. The payouts also rose significantly, reaching 300.6 million manat ($177.35 million).
