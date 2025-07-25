Azerbaijani banks see decline in net profit for 1H2025

Banks in Azerbaijan reported a net profit of 576.6 million manat ($340.2 million) in the first half of this year. This is a decrease of 37.4 million manat ($22.1 million), or 6.1 percent, compared to the same period last year.

