UN Secretariat shares President Ilham Aliyev's address to Western Azerbaijan conference participants as official UN document

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. The UN Secretariat has circulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's address to participants of the international conference on "Return to Western Azerbaijan as an Essential Condition for the Supremacy of Human Rights," held in the Turkish capital Ankara on May 21, 2025, along with the conference’s final document, as official documents of the UN Security Council and General Assembly, Trend reports.

The Western Azerbaijan Community issued the relevant statement.

“The circulation of President Ilham Aliyev’s address by the UN Secretariat—highlighting his principled and consistent efforts to keep the issue of Western Azerbaijan on the international agenda - plays a pivotal role in garnering international support for the right of return to Western Azerbaijan as a human rights matter.

The Western Azerbaijan Community remains committed to securing international backing for the peaceful, safe, and dignified return of displaced persons. The Community calls on the Government of Armenia to fulfill its obligations under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other relevant international conventions by creating the necessary conditions for the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands,” the statement said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel