KazMunayGas reports robust mid-year results at Atyrau and Pavlodar plants

KazMunayGas’ Atyrau Refinery and Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant demonstrated strong operational performance in the first half of 2025, with high processing depths and significant production of light petroleum products. The Atyrau Refinery also lowered processing tariffs to improve market competitiveness, while modernization and maintenance efforts progressed as planned.

