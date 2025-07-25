Azerbaijan hosts first meeting of sub-working group on macro-fiscal stability

Photo: Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25.​ The Ministry of Finance hosted the inaugural meeting of the Sub-Working Group on Macro-Fiscal Stability, established to develop the "Social-Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027–2030," the ministry told Trend.

The meeting focused on outlining initial directions and next steps for the strategy’s preparation, while emphasizing the importance of strengthened cooperation and coordinated efforts among relevant institutions.

Finance Minister and head of the Sub-Working Group, Sahil Babayev, highlighted that emphasized that the document Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development, approved by the presidential decree dated February 2, 2021, identifies “Resilience to Internal and External Impacts” as a key pillar under the priority of building a sustainably growing competitive economy.

Minister Babayev highlighted that ensuring fiscal stability, preserving strategic foreign currency reserves, and efficiently managing public finances, including state debt, are critical to Azerbaijan’s sustainable economic growth. He noted that the measures outlined in the previous development strategy for 2022–2026 have been successfully implemented.

The meeting focused on outlining the initial priorities and next steps for drafting the "Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2027–2030," with participants reaching a consensus on enhancing inter-agency cooperation and ensuring the continued coordination of efforts moving forward.

The Sub-Working Group on Macro-Fiscal Stability was formed under a presidential decree No. 356s, dated June 18, 2025, and a subsequent Cabinet of Ministers order dated May 30, 2025, to support the preparation of both the new socio-economic development strategy and the state program for the Great Return to liberated territories.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel