Azerbaijan highlights top banks by net profit volume for 6M2025

From January to June 2025, ABB posted the highest net profit among Azerbaijani banks at 155.47 million manat ($91.45 million). Kapital Bank and PASHA Bank followed with 153.9 million manat ($90.5 million) and 91.58 million manat ($53.8 million), respectively. Turan Bank had the lowest profit at 2.17 million manat ($1.28 million), while BTB Bank recorded a loss of 1.7 million manat ($1 million).

