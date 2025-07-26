Tajikistan ramps up electricity exports in 1H2025
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Tajikistan increased its electricity exports by 56.4 percent in the first half of 2025, mainly to Afghanistan and Uzbekistan. Most exports occurred during the peak water discharge season in May and June. Total electricity generation also rose by 12.2 percent compared to last year.
