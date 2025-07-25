Azerbaijan’s problem loan numbers climb in June 2025
As of the end of June 2025, overdue loans in Azerbaijan totaled 527.4 million manat ($311.2 million), rising by 3.8 percent from the previous month. Compared to the same period last year, the volume increased by 16.8 percent, or 75.7 million manat ($44.7 million).
