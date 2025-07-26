Azerbaijan reports loan activity surge in Karabakh and East Zangezur for 6M2025
Credit investments in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions saw steady growth as of July, reaching approximately 500 million and 12 million manat respectively. While nationwide lending slightly declined month-on-month, total credit volume rose by over 3 billion manat compared to last year.
