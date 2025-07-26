Middle Corridor needs unified digital systems, says Uzbek analysis
Photo: World Bank
The Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan, in collaboration with international partners, has released an analysis underscoring the importance of digital integration for improving the efficiency and competitiveness of the Middle Corridor - a key trans-Eurasian trade route connecting Central Asia with Europe via the Caspian Sea.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy