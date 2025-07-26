Middle Corridor needs unified digital systems, says Uzbek analysis

Photo: World Bank

The Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan, in collaboration with international partners, has released an analysis underscoring the importance of digital integration for improving the efficiency and competitiveness of the Middle Corridor - a key trans-Eurasian trade route connecting Central Asia with Europe via the Caspian Sea.

