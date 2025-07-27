Tajikistan posts strong industrial output growth in 1H2025

Photo: Embassy of Tajikistan in Austria, Hungary, Norway, Romania, and Slovakia

Tajikistan’s industrial production reached 29.617 billion somoni ($3.1 billion) in January–June 2025, marking a 24 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. The growth was led by a significant rise in the mining sector, as well as notable increases in energy supply and manufacturing across key regions, particularly Sughd and Khatlon provinces.

