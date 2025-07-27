Tajikistan’s mining sector accelerates with strong production growth

Photo: Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Company

Tajikistan’s industrial sector showed strong growth in the first half of 2025, largely fueled by the mining industry. Output in the extractive sector rose sharply, supported by higher production of oil, gas, coal, and metal ores, contributing significantly to nationwide industrial expansion.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register