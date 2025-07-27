Turkmenistan’s cement and ceramics drive thriving trade boom with Iran
Turkmenistan leads Central Asian countries in freight transport with Iran, accounting for nearly half of the regional volume. Cement and ceramics dominate the export structure, while the corridor strengthens its importance for South Asia–Europe connectivity.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy