Azerbaijan spills beans on concessional business lending in 1H2025

In the first half of 2025, the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund issued 126.4 million manat ($74.6 million) in concessional loans to 2,371 projects. These loans are expected to create nearly 1,800 jobs. The majority of recipients were regional micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises.

