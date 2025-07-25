Azerbaijani FM receives Slovak ambassador on completion of diplomatic tenure

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25.​ Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Slovak Ambassador Milan Lajčiak to mark the conclusion of his diplomatic mission in the country, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The meeting focused on the current state of Azerbaijan-Slovakia cooperation, as well as regional and global developments.

Bayramov expressed gratitude for the ambassador’s efforts to advance bilateral and multilateral relations during his tenure and wished him success in his future endeavors. The importance of continued mutual visits, contacts, and the use of political consultation mechanisms to further develop cooperation was emphasized.

The ministers highlighted last year’s 29th session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP29), held in Azerbaijan, which included a meeting between the two countries’ leaders, alongside various international forums fostering productive exchanges between foreign ministers.

Discussions also underscored the wide prospects for collaboration in the economy, trade, science, and culture, stressing the need to sustain dialogue and joint activities.

Ambassador Lajčiak thanked Azerbaijani officials for their support and hospitality and reaffirmed his hopes for deepening Azerbaijan-Slovakia relations. Additional issues of mutual interest were also reviewed during the meeting.

