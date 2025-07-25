Assets of Azerbaijani banks ramp up over year
As of late June this year, banks operating in Azerbaijan held total assets of 56.7 billion manat ($33.48 billion). This represents a 6.4 billion manat ($3.78 billion) or 12.7% increase compared to 50.3 billion manat ($29.7 billion) in the same period last year.
