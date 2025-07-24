Azerbaijan's SOFAZ holds training for media representatives (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has organized a training session themed "SOFAZ’s Investment Portfolio and Profitability Approach" for media representatives, Trend reports.

The purpose of the event was to provide media representatives with more comprehensive and analytical information about the Fund’s investment strategy, asset allocation, and return indicators, as well as to contribute to raising public awareness on these topics.

The training session began with an opening speech by Head of the Strategic Communications Department at SOFAZ, Ulviyya Mehraliyeva.

She emphasized the importance of cooperation based on mutual trust with the media and noted the significance of such knowledge exchange in ensuring transparency in the Fund’s operations.

The first presentation was delivered by Director of the Risk Management Department Vadim Pshenichny.

He spoke about the principles behind the formation of investment portfolios of sovereign wealth funds and shared international best practices in this field.

Pshenichny provided a detailed overview of the key elements of SOFAZ’s investment strategy and the portfolio model applied with risk considerations in mind.

Next, Toghrul Rahimbayli, Head of the Asset Allocation, Risk and Return Division of the same department, shared technical and methodological approaches for calculating return indicators across sub-portfolios of the investment portfolio.

Rahimbayli particularly emphasized the importance of risk measurement and maintaining a balanced portfolio structure to ensure long-term financial sustainability.

The event continued with a presentation on SOFAZ’s activities for the first half of 2025.

Mehraliyeva provided detailed information on the financial results achieved during the reporting period, key investment operations carried out, and major portfolio trends.

The training concluded with a Q&A session, during which interactive discussions were held and participants’ questions were addressed.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel