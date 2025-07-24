Kazakhstan bolsters energy sovereignty with KEGOC’s ambitious grid projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 24. KEGOC (Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company) presented a report on the results of its activities for the first half of 2025 to the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, confirming the stable operation of the National Electric Grid (NEG) amid growing demand.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Ministry of Energy shows that stable operational indicators allow the company to confidently pursue a long-term strategy of large-scale infrastructure modernization aimed at strengthening the country’s energy sovereignty and supporting economic growth.

During the reporting period, electricity consumption in the country increased by 3 percent and reached 61.8 billion kWh. KEGOC ensured reliable system operation and increased energy transmission volume by 7.3 percent. To prepare for the upcoming heating season, the company is conducting scheduled maintenance at 577 facilities.

The stable half-year results serve as a solid foundation for implementing preventive measures. According to forecasts, by 2031, Kazakhstan may face a growth in electricity demand of up to 4.8 GW.

Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, emphasized that the work of the system operator is the foundation for achieving national goals.

“A reliable energy infrastructure is the cornerstone of industrial policy and investment attractiveness. By the instruction of President Tokayev, we are moving towards proactive energy development, harmoniously integrating traditional generation, ambitious renewable energy projects, and the future nuclear power plant. KEGOC’s work is a key element of this plan. These projects create a circulatory system for our future economy, while addressing the most important tasks of strengthening the national energy system,” the minister noted.

To ensure advanced infrastructure development, KEGOC is implementing an unprecedented investment program. The historic project to integrate the Western Kazakhstan energy system with the country’s Unified Energy System (UES) is in an active phase. The construction of a 500 kV line over 600 km long will, for the first time, connect all regions into a single, more stable, and manageable network.

Upgrading networks in the southern densely populated regions will increase the throughput capacity of the “North–South” transit by 440 MW, which is critical for meeting growing demand and integrating new power plants.

A project to build a direct current “North–South” line has begun; this powerful artery will form the basis for integrating the future nuclear power plant and large renewable energy arrays.

To protect Astana from power outages, a new 500 kV digital substation will be built, creating a second independent power supply center for the city.

In the long term (until 2035), KEGOC plans to build and reconstruct more than 17,000 km of power transmission lines. This work is fully synchronized with the government's plans to introduce 26 GW of new generating capacity.

Chairman of the Management Board of JSC “KEGOC,” Nabi Aytzhanov, added that the company is focused on advanced development.

“Our task is to ensure stable electricity transmission today while simultaneously building an intelligent and flexible grid that will be the foundation for Kazakhstan’s sustainable development for decades to come. We provide energy for new factories, digital projects, and improving the quality of life for every Kazakh citizen,” Aytzhanov said.

Deadlines for four major projects have already been shortened, emphasizing the high priority assigned by the Government to energy security issues.