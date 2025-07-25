Azerbaijani FM updates Turkish counterpart on peace process with Armenia

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25.​ Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan on July 25, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The ministers discussed issues stemming from the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, cooperation within regional and international organizations, and the ongoing normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. They also reviewed current regional and global security concerns.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the steady advancement of Azerbaijan-Türkiye allied relations based on fraternal ties across all levels and platforms.

During the call, Minister Bayramov provided a detailed update on the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, including various aspects of the peace agreement, the current state of negotiations, prospects, as well as obstacles impeding progress and the efforts being made to overcome them.

The conversation also included an exchange of views on other topics of mutual interest.

