Israeli ambassador spotlights growing non-oil economic co-op with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. The volume of foreign trade between Israel and Azerbaijan in the non-oil sector has more than doubled from $121 million in 2021 up to $243 million in 2024, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek said at a briefing on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission, Trend reports.

"Tourism from Israel to Azerbaijan is booming in 2025. We expect to break the record of 50,000 Israeli tourists - perhaps even double this figure. Today, AZAL Airlines operates two direct flights a day, that is 14 flights a week. This is an unprecedented figure," the diplomat noted.

According to him, energy cooperation between the two countries is also actively developing.

“Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR has made strategic investments in Israel, acquiring 10 percent in one of the country's largest gas fields - Tamar.” In addition, SOCAR has won a tender for gas exploration off the Israeli coast," George Deek said.

He also emphasized successes in cooperation in the field of water resources: Israel's National Water Company actively cooperates with the Azerbaijani water service, and Israeli companies participate in the development of satellite systems for the country's needs.

The official noted that Israeli investments and technologies contribute to the development of various sectors of Azerbaijan's economy. In particular, an Israeli company has built the largest poultry farm in the region in Yevlakh. A dairy farm is being built near Shamakhi with the participation of Israeli specialists, which will soon become the largest in the South Caucasus.

In addition, an Israeli pharmaceutical company opened an ultramodern plant in the Alat Free Economic Zone, which was another significant contribution to the economic development of Azerbaijan.