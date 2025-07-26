Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, East Zangezur lead regional bank deposit uptick in July 2025
Bank deposits from the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions have shown steady growth, reaching nearly 99 million and 720,000 manat, respectively, as of early July. Overall, regional deposits across Azerbaijan increased by over 15.4 billion manat, marking notable month-on-month and year-on-year gains.
