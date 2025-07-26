North Macedonia strengthens bank crisis management with EBRD expertise

Photo: Wikipedia

North Macedonia is taking decisive steps to bolster its banking sector against potential crises by preparing the launch of a comprehensive bank resolution framework aligned with EU standards. With the Bank Resolution Law set to take effect in October 2025, the country is focusing on building operational tools and expertise to ensure financial stability and reduce dependence on public funds in the event of bank failures.

