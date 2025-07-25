Türkiye’s Istanbul becomes hotspot for Iran-Euro trio nuclear talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25.​ The negotiations between Tehran and the “Euro-trio” countries - the UK, France, and Germany - to address the Iranian nuclear crisis have begun in Türkiye's Istanbul, Trend reports.

The meeting is being held behind closed doors at the Iranian Consulate General in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, the meeting, which is being held at the level of deputy ministers, is being represented by Iranian Deputy Foreign Ministers Majid Takht Ravanchi and Kazem Gharibabadi.

The “Euro-trio”, consisting of the UK, France, and Germany, known as the European parties to the agreement with Iran, had previously met in Istanbul on May 16 at the level of deputy foreign ministers. The parties had agreed to continue contacts in parallel with the indirect negotiations between the US and Iran.

While negotiations between Iran and the U.S. were underway, the Israeli attack on Iran on June 13 halted the diplomatic process with both the U.S. and Europe.

