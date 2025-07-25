Kazakhstan updates on container cargo flow to China for early 2025
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Since early 2025, Kazakhstan’s JSC Kedentransservice (a subsidiary of Kazakhstan Railways) has shipped 500 container trains with agricultural goods to China, exceeding 100,000 TEUs. The company handles the full logistics cycle and plans to expand its network and digital infrastructure.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy