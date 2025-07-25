Azerbaijan unveils top insurance companies by collection volume in 1H2025
Insurance companies in Azerbaijan collected 817 million manat ($480 million) in premiums from January through June 2025. This marks an increase of 91.9 million manat ($54 million) compared to the same period last year. PASHA Life Insurance led the market with the highest premium collections.
